Kenneth George Tausan, 81, of Ogallala, died Feb. 2, 2020, at the North Platte Care Center. Kenneth was born on June 20, 1938, in Rushville to Kenneth C. and Joella Waddill Tausan. Kenny was a true cowboy, one of a kind. He filled his 81 years with adventure, art, friends and family. He could, and did, do just about anything. He rode some of the rankest bulls and saddle broncs during the peak of his rodeo career, winning the 1960 Nebraska State Bull Riding Championship. He also rode and trained jumping horses, tooled leather and made saddles. He was a horse shoe pitching champion and an award-winning artist who created hundreds of beautiful western sketches and wood carvings. He did it all. He will be remembered by those who knew him for his absolute love of life and people. He did not know a stranger and found joy in everything, from showing his grandchildren how to fish and draw, to drinking coffee and carving wood with old friends. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Barry Tausan; and grandchildren, Justin and Hannah Davis. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Monty Belsky of Rapid City, South Dakota, and K.D. Tausan of Cabot, Arkansas; daughters, Gerri (Tommy) Miller of Brookhaven, Mississippi, Jeani Davis of Cabot, Arkansas, and Crystal Gordon of Greenbrier, Arkansas; grandchildren, Myles Tipton, Madi and Maney Miller, Brandon, Jake and Sawyer Davis, Kourtney Reed, Kennedy Tausan and Tess Gordon; four great-grandchildren; very special nephew, Bret Tausan; and nieces, Tami Graziano and Brandi Tuinstra. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the care givers at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth and the North Platte Care Center and Great Plains Regional Hospital in North Platte, for the love, care and compassion shown to Kenny in the past year. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, at Gordon United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow at the Gordon Cemetery.
