Ruby Taylor Ruby Taylor, 74, of North Platte, died Feb. 20, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Feb 24
Graveside Service
Monday, February 24, 2020
11:00AM
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
12004 South Spur
Maxwell, NE 69151
