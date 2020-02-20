Ruby Taylor Ruby Taylor, 74, of North Platte, died Feb. 20, 2020, at her home. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

