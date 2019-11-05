Teresa Mae Clouatre, 58, of North Platte, died Nov. 2, 2019, at Great Plains Health after a short illness.
Teresa was born June 25, 1961, to Francis “Frank” Howard and Gracie Loretta (Dunlap) Paxton at North Platte, where she grew up. She graduated from North Platte High School in 1979, and then went on to graduate from Mid-Plains Community College in 1981.
On July 18, 1981, Teresa married David Lee Clouatre in North Platte. They made their home in North Platte and raised five children. Teresa was a stay-at-home mom and later enjoyed taking care of her grandkids.
She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and served with the church’s Blanket Ministry. She liked spending time doing handicrafts and researching genealogy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Loretta Paxton.
Teresa leaves behind her husband, David, of North Platte; children, Victoria “Tori” Clouatre (Darr Street), Andrea Clouatre and Jennifer Clouatre (Alex Willard), all of North Platte, Cassandra Clouatre of Omaha, and Nicholas Clouatre of Lincoln; grandchildren, Madison, Carter, Kaden, Magdalena and Trey; her brother, Daniel (Connie) Paxton of Lincoln; niece and nephew, Baylee and Dalton; and other family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the North Platte Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore Cremation was chosen. The memorial book may be signed prior to services at Odean Colonial Chapel. A rosary service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Odean Colonial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
