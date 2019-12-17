Terrance “Terry” Jean Tatman, 86, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 13, 2019, at Centennial Court Retirement Village.
Terry was born Sept. 16, 1933, to Harold Jay Sr. and Dorothy Mae (Hart) Tatman at Stapleton and grew up on a farm near Pleasanton. He graduated from Pleasanton High School, and then farmed and worked for a trailer manufacturing business, building mobile homes in Kearney. After moving to North Platte, Terry worked construction with his family, and then partnered with JR Keslar, forming Tatman-Keslar Construction Company. He went on to own Terry’s Construction until retiring in the late ’90s.
On Dec. 27, 1953, Terry married Marlene Joyce Bedke in Kearney. They had four children and lived in Minden, Kearney and Cozad before settling in North Platte. Terry was a member of the First Christian Church and North Platte Home Builders Association.
After retiring, he started doing stained glass projects and worked for Lake Maloney Golf Course. When his kids were young, Terry coached Little League Baseball, and when he had grandkids he taught them how to golf, which he really enjoyed. Terry loved his family and liked spending time with them gardening and golfing. He will be remembered for his knack of giving people a bad time and nicknames.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Sr. and Dorothy; brothers, Harold, Jerry and Ronnie Tatman; and great-grandson, Jacob.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene, of North Platte; children, Ronald (Glenda) Tatman of Hayden, Idaho, Linda (Lew) Champ of Sterling, Colorado, Steve (Dana) Tatman of Caldwell, Idaho, and Scott (Suzette) Tatman of North Platte; grandchildren, Boni Jackson, Luke Tatman, Craig Tatman, Teri Sue Hoeksema, Josh Weitzel, Shaye Champ Correll, Chelsea Champ Lopez, Tyler Tatman, Mataya Belka, Shayla Paulman and Chesney Tatman; 16 great-grandchildren and a great great-grandson; brothers, Larry (Joyce) Tatman of North Platte and Fred (Carol) Tatman of Springdale, Arkansas; sisters-in-law, Sue Tatman of North Platte and Margaret Bedke of Kearney; brother-in-law, Sam (Cindy) Bedke of North Platte; and many nieces, nephews and other family.
Memorials are suggested to Lake Maloney Golf Club. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Cremation was chosen. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at First Christian Church with Job Vigil officiating. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
