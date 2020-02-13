Terri Linn Skogebo, 60

of Sacramento, California, died Feb. 7, 2020, in Roseville after a long fight with cancer. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica; son, Andrew; father, Bob Freeman of Salina, Kansas; uncle, Troy; and step-parents Doug and Doris Howard of North Platte.

