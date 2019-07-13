Terry N. Farr, 66, of Omaha and formerly of Rockford, Iowa, died July 10, 2019, at his home in Omaha, surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.
The son of Alvin “Ray” and Carol (Beaty) Farr, Terry Neil was born on Aug. 9, 1952, in Marshalltown, Iowa. His early years were spent in Marshalltown before the family moved to Mason City, Iowa. During Terry’s senior year in high school the family moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin. Following his high school graduation, Terry returned to Mason City.
On Sept. 25, 1971, Terry was united in marriage to Becky Paulus in Rockford. Together they would be blessed with five children, 20 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and 47 years of marriage.
As Terry began his career with the railroad, the family settled in Marshalltown where Terry worked as a diesel mechanic. In 1995, the family moved to North Platte as Terry received a transfer within the Union Pacific Railroad, where he worked until his retirement in 2012.
Following retirement, Terry and Becky spent the next few years traveling; spending time in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and always making time to visit their children and grandchildren. In 2014, they returned to Nebraska.
Terry was a fun-loving and good-hearted man. He was known for his love of life and sense of humor. He adored spending time with his grandchildren and was always there to cheer the grandkids on in their athletic endeavors, rain or shine.
He loved cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He also enjoyed fishing and watching NASCAR, cheering on Kenny Schrader. Terry will be remembered for his sense of humor and his hearty laugh that filled up the room.
Terry is preceded in death by his mother, Carol.
Those grateful in sharing in his life are his wife, Becky of Omaha; children, Chris Farr of Marshalltown, Robert (Chris) Farr of Rockford, Jill Farr of Omaha, David Farr of North Platte, and Laura (Adam) Schultz of North Platte; 20 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren; father, Ray Farr of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin; siblings, Sheryl (Henry) Brown of Fond du Lac, Connie Thomas of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Should friends desire, memorials are suggested to the America Cancer Society.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Holy Name Catholic Church, 507 First Ave. NW, Rockford, with the Rev. Ralph Davis as celebrant. Committal services will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Rockford.
Visitation with public viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Holy Name Catholic Church. The rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, followed by a time for sharing of memories. Sheckler Colonial Chapel, Nora Springs, Iowa, in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.