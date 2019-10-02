The Rev. Fred David Titus, 77, of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019, at a local care facility.
Rev. Titus was born April 29, 1942, in North Platte. He was the son of Fred and Kathleen (Mullen) Titus. Rev. Titus grew up in North Platte and graduated from North Platte High School in 1961. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict.
Rev. Titus had lived in Fremont; Grand Island; Willmar, Minnesota; Ankeny, Iowa; Des Moines, Iowa; Lexington, Kentucky; Clear Lake, Iowa; Sioux City, Iowa; Garden City, Kansas; and then returned to Sioux City.
On Nov. 13, 1967, he married (Ilis) Charleen Telitz.
He received a Master’s Degree in divinity through The Episcopal Seminary in Lexington. Rev. Titus was ordained to the diaconate May 26, 1978, and to the Priesthood March 1, 1979. He served as an Episcopal priest in the diocese of Iowa and retired in 2007. Rev. Titus served as Deacon at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Des Moines, as a priest in charge of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Clear Lake, Calvary Episcopal Church in Sioux City, St. George’s Episcopal Church in Le Mars, Iowa, St. Paul’s Indian Mission in Sioux City and St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Garden City.
Rev. Titus was member of the Canon of Holy Trinity Cathedral in Davenport, Iowa, he served as assistant director of Poor People’s Congress of North Central Iowa and on many diocesan committees throughout his tenure in the Diocese of Iowa.
Rev. Titus was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Bruce and Kathleen Mable (Mullen) Titus; three brothers, Robert L., Calvin Y. and Thomas L. Titus; a sister, Patsy; and a child, Michael David Titus.
Survivors include his wife, I. Charleen Titus, of Sioux City; his daughters, Kathleen J. (Andy) Hatch of Clear Lake Michelle A. Ramirez of Garden City; two brothers, Donald Titus (Nancy) and Bill J. Titus (Pauline), both of North Platte; grandchildren, Nicole L. (Marsh) (Shad Arispe), Tim E. Tagge, Abbigayle C. Ramirez, and Isabella C. A. Ramirez; great-grandchildren: Teanna (Corcoran) (Jae Bakken), Malea Tagge, Victoria Stinnett, and Kaedyn Tagge; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.