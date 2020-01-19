Theodore Keith “Ted” Waugh, 77, of North Platte, passed away Jan. 17, 2020, at Great Plains Health.
He was born Nov. 10, 1942, to Levi and Harriett (Mahoney) Waugh.
Ted graduated from Hulett High School in Hulett, Wyoming, where he spent his childhood. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Navy in 1960. After Ted was discharged in 1963, he worked in a uranium mine in Wyoming.
On Nov. 14, 1964, Ted married Nancy Fischer in Piedmont, South Dakota. Ted and Nancy lived around Rapid City where he worked at a cement plant. They spent some time in Arizona before eventually settling in Hershey where he worked for Hipp Wholesale. Ted retired after 36 years. He held temporary jobs for ABC as a parts person and for Gerald A. Gentleman Station as a security officer.
Ted was an avid motorcycle rider, fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. Ted loved to “tinker” on anything with a motor. He also loved to cook and was quite a “foodie” and was even famous for his burritos.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents; his in laws, Pius and Jenny Fischer; brother, Jerry Waugh; and brother in law, ElRoy Fischer.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy, of Hershey; children, Mark (Traci) Waugh of Kalispell, Montana, Greg (Karen) Waugh of Casper, Wyoming, Julie (Shawn) Smith of Plattsmouth; grandchildren, Karissa (Steve) Reed of Clinton, Tennessee, Shane (Brooke) Smith of Omaha, Corbin Waugh of Spokane, Washington, Madison Smith of Lincoln, Makenna Smith of Plattsmouth, Linsey Waugh and Levi Waugh, both of Kalispell; two great grandchildren, Harper Jo Reed and Peyton Reed, both of Clinton; and numerous other family members and many friends.
Memorials are suggested in Ted’s name. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Services will be Thursday, Jan. 23, at 10:30 a.m. at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Cremation was chosen. Interment will follow at Fort McPherson near Maxwell. Book signing will be Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Carpenter Memorial chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
