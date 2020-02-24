Edith "Edee" Appelt Thinnes Edith "Edee" M. (Appelt) Thinnes, 89, of Lexington, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Lexington Regional Health Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at LexChristian Church, Lexington. Memorials are suggested to LexChristian Church.
Service information
11:00AM
1206 N. Erie Street
Lexington, NE 68850
