Edith "Edee" Appelt Thinnes Edith "Edee" M. (Appelt) Thinnes, 89, of Lexington, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Lexington Regional Health Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at LexChristian Church, Lexington. Memorials are suggested to LexChristian Church.

To send flowers to the family of Edith Thinnes, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 27
Memorial Service
Thursday, February 27, 2020
11:00AM
LexChristian Church
1206 N. Erie Street
Lexington, NE 68850
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Edith's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.