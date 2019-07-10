Thomas Dean George, 67, of North Platte, formerly of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, at Great Plains Health.
Tom was born Nov. 25, 1951, to Harold Dean and Lilus Alvina (Frahm) George in North Platte where he grew up. After graduating from high school in 1970, Tom attended North Platte Junior College where he received his associate of arts degree in ’73 then went to Kearney State College for a while. He took a break from school and returned to his studies while living in Wyoming, earning his associate of science degree from Laramie County Community College in 1994 and his B.S. degree from the University of Wyoming two years later.
While in North Platte, Tom worked at Economy Glass and years later at Larry’s Glass. He spent four seasons with the U.S. Forest Management Service Fish and Wildlife Department in Wyoming. He loved being outside and working.
Tom married Susan Peters in Elk Creek in 1981. They lived in Longmont, Colorado, then Cheyenne, had two children and later divorced.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Lilus, and baby brother, Mark.
Tom was a member of the Berean Church. He liked keeping up with current events and listening to old vinyl records. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. His gardens were well planned and executed.
He is survived by his kids, Trevor George, of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Carrie (Joel) Buysse, of Kent, Washington, and their mother, Susan George, of Covington, Washington; grandson, Otto Buysse; sister, Rebecca (Mike) Fischbeck, of Northglenn, Colorado; brother, Tim (Georgia) George, of Cheyenne; and other family.
Cremation was chosen. A private service will be at a later date. Condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
