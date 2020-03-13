Thomas, Dennis D.

Dennis D. Thomas, 65, of Omaha, passed away March 9, 2020. Dennis is survived by wife, Ann; sons, Marcus (Kate) and Collin (Stephanie) of Omaha; grandchildren, Charlie, Joey and Vivian; sisters Cecilia Chilcott and Rose Baker of North Platte. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn.

