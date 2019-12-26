Thomas “Tom” L. Hansmeier, 86, of rural Ogallala died Dec. 20, 2019, at the Perkins County Hospital in Grant.
Tom was born in Ogallala on Aug. 8, 1933, to Carl J. Hansmeier and Esther (Blomenkamp) Hansmeier. He was a lifelong resident of Keith County, southeast of Ogallala.
He attended District 22 School and graduated from Ogallala High School in 1950. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church, southeast of Ogallala, where he was an active, lifelong member and held most church offices.
Tom married Mary Ann Brant in 1953. They had two children, Steven Carl and Susan Jo.
Tom enjoyed a lifelong love of farming the land and watching things grow. He was active in farming until his death. He enjoyed supporting young farmers by sharing his experience and support. He served in the National Guard and on the Rural Fire Board and received several awards for his land stewardship and community support.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Esther Hansmeier; son, Steven Hansmeier; sister and brother in-law, Betty and Leonard Gloy; sister-in-law Janice Hansmeier; brothers in-law, Fred Engel and Ivan Ekart; and nephew, Timmy Engel.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, of rural Ogallala; one daughter, Susan Jo and husband John Hardessen, of Kearney; grandchildren, Andrew (Lisa) Hansmeier of Franktown, Colorado; Laura (Matt) Payne of Ogallala; Heather Hansmeier of Fort Collins, Colorado; Mia Hilber-Hansmeier of North Platte; Erica Hardessen of Kearney; Jess (Mikala) Hardessen of Gretna; great-grandchildren, Drue and Asher Barbee and Olivia Hardessen; one brother, Gerald Hansmeier of North Platte; three sisters, Pat Engel of Omaha, Peg Ekart of Imperial and Mary Sue (Dan) Borowski of rural Grant; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial has been established to St. Paul Lutheran School, Ogallala, in his name.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. John Lutheran Church southeast of Ogallala, with the Rev. Ben Francisco of Zion Lutheran Church of Grant officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel.
Online condolences may be left by signing the guest book at drauckerfuneralhome.com. Services will be live-streamed and may be viewed by clicking the Watch Live button (above) at the time of service.
Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
