Thorval Hansen, 82, of Brady, died Oct. 26, 2019, at Linden Court in North Platte.
Thorval John Hansen was born in May 1937 at the Hansen Homestead north of Curtis to Leslie and Marguerite (Sowle) Hansen. As a young boy, he helped on the family farm and learned the value of hard work. He attended grade school at the country school near his home. He graduated high school in 1955 from the University of Nebraska School of Agriculture in Curtis. While in high school, he developed his love of the Sandhills while working summers on a classmate’s family ranch. After high school, he continued to work in the Sandhills, where his love for the land and cattle only increased.
In 1958, he began working in the Brady area where he met his wife, Artis (Herman). They were married in January 1960. They worked together to farm and ranch in the canyons of Curtis and Maxwell, and later in the valley at Brady. They raised three children, showing them the value of hard work and the importance of the Lord in their life. In 1993, Thorval realized his lifelong dream of owning and running a ranch in the Sandhills in the Burwell area. Thorval received a Master Conservationist award in 2009 for his innovative grazing practices and loved nothing better than giving family and friends a learning tour on Carson Lake Ranch. In 2013, they retired and move back to the Brady area.
He is rejoicing in heaven with his parents; his parents-in-law, George and Eva Herman; a grandson, Landon Dodson; a sister and brother-in-law, Ella and Judd Lenz; two brothers, Harley and Marvin Hansen; a sister-in-law, Jean Herman; and brother-in-law, Cork Herman.
He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Artis; daughters, Sherri (Bruce) Dodson and Jodi (Alex) Sonneman; son, John (Tammy) Hansen; grandchildren, Chase Dodson, Lindee (Shane) Miller, Miranda (Ben) Leif, Kerri Hansen, Leslie (Amy) Hansen, Kendi (Dustin) Olson, Hailey, Tatum and Gavin Sonneman; five great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons; a sister, Norma Hansen; three sisters-in-law, Kathy and Bee Hansen, Marilyn (Byron) Brown; a brother-in-law, Ron Herman; many many family, friends and neighbors.
Memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Brady Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., with family present from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg which is in charge of arrangements.
