Timothy Martin Hellbusch, 57, of North Platte, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 23, 2020, at Great Plains Health.
Tim was born Aug. 3, 1962, to Gerald and Annamarie (Boesch) Hellbusch at Albion and grew up in Cedar Rapids. After graduating from Cedar Rapids High School in 1980, Tim attended Southeast Community College in Milford, where he received his Associate of Arts Degree in diesel technology.
On April 30, 1983, Tim married Rebecca “Becky” Voboril in Cedar Rapids. Working as a diesel mechanic, Tim’s job took them to various Nebraska communities including Grand Island, then Sidney in 1986 where he was also a service manager, and North Platte in 2011, where he was working with Inland Truck Parts. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.
Tim was a genuine person who thought of others first and had a big heart. He had been a Boy Scout Leader and mentored lots of people over the years. Tim liked being outdoors and in wide open spaces, but was happiest being with his family. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren who equally loved their Papa. Tim was a wonderful husband, father and grandpa who will be greatly missed.
Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents.
He is survived by his parents, Gerald and Annamarie Hellbusch of Cedar Rapids; his wife, Becky of North Platte; children, Luke (Shauna) Hellbusch of Lincoln, Hannah (Ryan) Walters of North Platte and Kendra (Tim) Hausmann of Sidney; grandchildren, Quincey and Hazel Walters, Grady and Evan Hausmann, and Lydia Talbot; sisters, Angie (Mark) Schalk and Trina Hellbusch (Doug Stuhr), all of Albion; brothers, Fred (Kevin) Hellbusch of Maryland, and Jordan (Jennifer) Hellbusch, all of Omaha; parents-in-law, Joe and Mary Voboril of Albion; sisters-in-law, Lisa (Don) Weakland of Lincoln, Natalie (Pat) Fitzsimmons of St. Edward, Amber (Todd) Wynn and Kassie Voboril (Todd McCready), all of Albion; and other family members.
Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with celebrant Father Mark Seiker. Since Tim was not a fancy man, please come in your casual clothes; Tim will be in his Hawaiian attire. Cremation will follow services, and inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., with family greeting friends from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Odean Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
