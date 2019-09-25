Timothy R. Vedder, 48, passed away Aug. 18, 2019, at his home in California.
Tim was born July 29, 1971, in North Platte, the son of Robert L. and Barbara J. Vedder
He graduated from North Platte High School in 1990 and joined the Marine Corps and served his country from January 1991 until January 1995.
He moved to California in 2006 and resided there until his passing.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Verlin Vedder and O.E. (Ed) and Lois Percy.
Survivors include his son, Chase of Omaha; parents, Robert and Barbara of North Platte; his sister, Amy of Bellevue; grandmother, Frances Vedder of North Platte; the love of his life and fiancee Nancy McAllister of Yuba City, California; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
