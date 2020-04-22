Tjaden, Jane A.

Jane A. Tjaden, 83, passed away April 19, 2020, in Grand Island. Jane was born on Feb. 27, 1937, to Tilfred and Elsie Schwasinger. She was raised north of Brule on the family farm. She graduated from Ogallala High School in 1956. On April 19, 1959, she married Billie D. Tjaden and they made their home in Madrid. Four children were born to this marriage, Dennis, Doug, Lisa and Patricia. Jane started her career before marriage as a phone operator in Ogallala. When she married Bill, she spent her time being a devoted farmer's wife and continued managing the farm after Bill's death in 1992. In 1974, Jane and Bill moved off the family farm and into Madrid. There she was the Madrid village clerk for several years and later retired after working 20 years at Wheatland Public School as the secretary and bookkeeper. Her passion was her grandchildren. She traveled millions of miles chasing them to all their school activities, ball games and grandma duties. Jane loved to travel with friends and family, stopping often at antique shops. Spending time with friends at the local coffee shop, attending women's group meetings and helping others less fortunate were also among her favorite things. She was blessed to have many lifelong friends in her community. She is preceded in death by her parents, Tilfred and Elsie; husband, Bill; infant daughter, Lisa; and brothers, Roy, Dale and Jay. Jane is survived by three children, Dennis (Carla) Tjaden of Julesburg, Colorado, Doug (Kathy) Tjaden of Olathe, Kansas, and Trish (Thayne) Rodocker of Halsey; ten grandchildren, Jessica (Jeff), Justin, Emily (Sam), Allison (Casey), Christina, David, Jonathan, Shayne, Tjade (Demi) and Sheven; four great-grandchildren, Quinncy, Messer, Ivory and Chase; sister, Alta Crapson; brother, Paul Schwasinger; and many nieces and nephews. As per Jane's request, there will be a private family graveside service only. In lieu of a family memorial, Jane would have wanted you to give any money you may have wished to give to her for her memorial to the Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org), Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 or any charity of your choice.
