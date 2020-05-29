Torres, Brett Allen

Brett Allen Torres, 25, was called home on May 22, 2020. He was born in North Platte to Ray and Vicki (Vigil) Torres on April 15, 1995. He grew up in North Platte where he was baptized at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Brett's pride and joy was his dog, Rawlk. They enjoyed the outdoors and loved goose hunting, bow hunting and skateboarding. Rawlk never left his side and comforted him at his time of death. He enjoyed spending time with his many friends and family around the fire pit. He loved to cook and share what he had with everybody. Brett lived life on his terms. He believed in respect and kindness for all. He stood strong for what he believed was right. He would hold you over the troubled waters while he stood under it. Brett had a piercing smile, amazing sense of humor and an infectious laugh that will continue to shine in the skies of Heaven. He is now proud to be God's warrior. Brett was preceded in death by his aunt, Trina Vigil; cousin, Aaron Beltran; and many other loving family members. Brett leaves behind his family, which includes his mother and stepfather, Vicki and Dan Czech; father, Ray Torres, and fianc�, Dana Scott; brothers, Tylor (Kendra) Torres and Zachry Torres; step-siblings, Corey, Summer, and Cortney Scott; grandparents, Dave (Pat) Vigil, Janet (Doyle) McIntosh and Pete (Deloris) Torres; nephews, TJ and Rudy Torres, Dax Johnson, and Grayden and Xander Matthews; aunts and uncles, David (Pam) Vigil, Brian (Jaci) Vigil, Rocky (Robyn) Torres, Ralph (Jessica) Torres, Melva (Randy) Northey, Stephanie (Willie) Beltran, Jerome (Tammy) Torres, Marilyn (Randy) Miller, Doyle (Laura) McIntosh Jr.; cousins, Benny Morales, Dillon and Vaughn Miller, April Vigil, Shane and Brooke Northey, Brittany and Alexia Beltran, Jenna and Jory Torres, Derek, Kelsey, and Garrett Torres; and a multitude of other family and friends. The family has established a memorial in Brett's honor to sponsor those suffering with mental illness and substance abuse. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, May 30, and from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
