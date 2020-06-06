Johnny D. Traxler' Johnny D. Traxler, 65, of North Platte, passed away at Great Plains Health on June 2, 2020. Johnny was born at Scottsbluff on Dec. 9, 1954, to Lloyd Edgar and Meda Laura (Knapp) Traxler. He grew up and attended school in Kearney and North Platte, then went on to work as a mechanic in several Nebraska towns. After he became disabled in 1987, Johnny was able to work as the resident manager for Prairie View Town Houses in North Platte from 1992 to 2002. He later had a paper route to keep him busy. On May 23, 1981, Johnny married Donna Rae Moore in Central City where they were living. They eventually moved to Kearney then North Platte in '92, where they have been ever since. Johnny loved his family and pet cockatiels, and being a mechanic was also his hobby. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sam, David and Lloyd; and sisters, Darlene Shea and Shirley Butler. Johnny leaves behind his wife, Donna; children, Nicholous Traxler of North Platte, Johnny Jones of Lincoln, Shannon (Scott) Simpson of Oakes, North Dakota, and Loura Kish; grandchildren, Mabry, Ethan and Shane Simpson; sister, Linda (Don) Phelps of Kansas; sisters-in-law, Heidi Traxler of Germany, Dorie Traxler of North Platte and Betty Traxler of Grand Island; brother, Jim Shea; and other family. The memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com. Cremation was chosen and family will have a private family gathering at a later date. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Family member of victim unleashes angry tirade in court directed at man charged with murder
-
Hyde, Bonnie
-
Watch now: Demonstrators call for change at Black Lives Matter protest in North Platte
-
Colorado man pleads not guilty to murder charges
-
Woman pulled from car by police says she feared for her life
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.