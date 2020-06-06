Johnny D. Traxler' Johnny D. Traxler, 65, of North Platte, passed away at Great Plains Health on June 2, 2020. Johnny was born at Scottsbluff on Dec. 9, 1954, to Lloyd Edgar and Meda Laura (Knapp) Traxler. He grew up and attended school in Kearney and North Platte, then went on to work as a mechanic in several Nebraska towns. After he became disabled in 1987, Johnny was able to work as the resident manager for Prairie View Town Houses in North Platte from 1992 to 2002. He later had a paper route to keep him busy. On May 23, 1981, Johnny married Donna Rae Moore in Central City where they were living. They eventually moved to Kearney then North Platte in '92, where they have been ever since. Johnny loved his family and pet cockatiels, and being a mechanic was also his hobby. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sam, David and Lloyd; and sisters, Darlene Shea and Shirley Butler. Johnny leaves behind his wife, Donna; children, Nicholous Traxler of North Platte, Johnny Jones of Lincoln, Shannon (Scott) Simpson of Oakes, North Dakota, and Loura Kish; grandchildren, Mabry, Ethan and Shane Simpson; sister, Linda (Don) Phelps of Kansas; sisters-in-law, Heidi Traxler of Germany, Dorie Traxler of North Platte and Betty Traxler of Grand Island; brother, Jim Shea; and other family. The memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com. Cremation was chosen and family will have a private family gathering at a later date. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.

