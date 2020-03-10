Linda K. Trisdale, 65, of North Platte, passed away March 9, 2020, at Great Plains Health. She was born April 20, 1954, in Omaha to Joshua Crambellt and Arvella Morrissey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Trisdale Jr. She is survived by her sister, Ruth Hays of Lyman; nephews, Tucker Hays and Aaron (Tayla) Hays, both of Lyman; and niece, Sandi (Chris) Brannan of Scottsbluff. Memorials are suggested in her name and online condolences may be left at adamsswanson.com. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.

