Michael L. Trujillo, 66, of North Platte, passed away at Centennial Park on April 13, 2020. He was born April 27, 1953, in Corona, California. Michael married Malia Moore on Oct. 3, 1997, and the couple lived in North Platte. He enjoyed fishing and traveling. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank; and brother, David. Michael is survived by his wife, Malia; mother, Silvia Trujillo; children, Amy Trujillo, Cameron Schuett, Ashley Yonker, Sarah Prince and Michael Jr.; three brothers; and numerous grandkids, nieces, nephews, and other family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A private family gathering will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

