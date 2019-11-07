Turner Dierks Frecks entered into the arms of Jesus on Nov. 1, 2019, at Great Plains Hospital in North Platte.
Turner is survived by his parents, Joseph and Amy Frecks of Hayes Center; brothers, Barrett (8), Creighton (6), and Kannon (2); maternal grandparents, Mick and Marlene Cox of Hayes Center; paternal grandparents, Mark and Nancy Frecks of Culbertson; great-grandparents, Robert Karre of Cozad and Pauline Frecks of McCook; uncles and aunts, Matthew and Camie Cox, Toby and Ashli Cox, Jason and Amanda Cox, Molly and Keifer Messersmith, Sarah and Brady Rosno, Isaac Frecks, and Sarah and Andrew White; cousins, Colby, Cali, Peyton, Mesa, Gunnison, Kyler, Kesli, Harli, Hudsyn, Braydon, Bristol, Briar, Brekkyn, Maya, Myles, Baby Rosno, Riley, Dayvie, Jackson, Carter, and Grace.
Private graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Hayes Center Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Herrmann Jones Funeral Chapel, McCook, which is in charge of arrangements.
