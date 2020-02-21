Arthur "Dwayne" Underwood Sr. Arthur "Dwayne" Underwood Sr., 62, of rural Lexington, passed away Feb. 19, 2020, at Lexington Regional Health Center. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lexington, with Pastor Rob Kuefner officiating. Inurnment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

