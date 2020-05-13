Roy T. Vaala March 23, 1925 - May 2, 2020 Memorial service for Roy T. Vaala will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18 at the Lac Qui Parle Lutheran Church Cemetery in Dawson, Minnesota. Due to COVID-19 a drive-by visitation with the family is planned after the service at 11:30 a.m. Cards may be sent to Janet Vaala Smith at 2900 Hanover Ave South, Moorhead, Minnesota 56560.

To plant a tree in memory of Roy Vaala as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.