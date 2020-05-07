Vaala, Roy Theodore

How do we summarize the 95 years of a man greatly loved and respected by his family and friends? Roy Theodore Vaala was a son, brother, husband, brother-in-law, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, farmer, friend, neighbor and hardworking employee who worked until he was 83 years old. He had a great love for people and children, showing no partiality and enjoyed visiting with all. Oh, the lessons he taught us! He was born to Alfred and Mollie (Undlin) Vaala on March 23, 1925. He married Joan (Benson) Vaala on June 13, 1953. When she passed away in 1989, they had been married for 36 years. He then married Charlotte (Stasser) Vaala on July 22, 1995. After he had lived 75 years in Minnesota, they moved to North Platte. When health issues meant Roy needed assistance, he lived with his children, the Dishman family being his home base. Though it was a responsibility when Dad lived with his children, it was such a privilege to have him in our homes and be a part of our daily lives. The fact that he passed away at the Strong home in Tennessee on May 2, 2020, surrounded by his family, was a bittersweet, but appropriate, ending for Roy. He may have had various roles in his life, but most importantly, Roy is a child of God, and was a faithful prayer warrior. Because of his faith in Jesus, he lived in hope and now is home with his Savior. He left a legacy which we cherish and are so grateful for. Preceding Roy in death were his parents; son, Roger Allen; wife, Joan; wife, Charlotte; and sisters, Berma and Phyllis. He is survived by his children, Janet (Jim) Smith of Moorhead, Minnesota and children Melissa, Jennifer and Adrian, Ruth (Jim) Vaala-Strong of Huntingdon, Tennessee and children Scott and Mali, Nancy Vaala of Omaha; Linda (Scott) Dishman of North Platte and children Margaret Joan, Pon and Pan, Daniel (Tamella) Vaala of Madison, Minnesota and children Angela, Alyssa, Ana and Andrea, Susan Vaala of Omaha; stepsons, Fred (Rachel) Stasser of Lubbock, Texas and children Shandra, Tiffany and Kristina, and Alan (Susan) Stasser of Kingfisher, Oklahoma and children Talia, Autumn, Lisha and Lindsey; 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Anna Mae Dessonville; in-laws, Helen Werner, Ellsworth and Clarice Olson, and Wayne Lehman; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Roy's memory to assist people in need. A memorial service is pending. Dilday-Carter Funeral Home in Huntingdon, Tennessee is in charge of arrangements and may be reached at 731-986-8281. Blessed be Roy's memory.
