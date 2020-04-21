VanPelt, Barbara Jean

Barbara Jean VanPelt, 72, of Paxton, died at the North Platte Care Center on April 18, 2020. Barb was born to Joseph Curtis Sr. and Ardis LaVonne (Eakins) Doucet on Aug. 18, 1947, in Sutherland. The family lived in Sarben until Barb was six, and then moved to North Platte, where she graduated from North Platte High School in 1965. After high school Barb worked at TRW, Memorial Hospital, Perlinger's Upholstery, the Elk's Club in Ogallala, Garnet's Cheetah Cafe, Ole's and Hehnkes Grocery Store. Over the years she worked as a nurse's aide, waitress and butcher. She was a past member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Paxton. Barb was also a vacation bible school teacher and 4-H leader, but her favorite job was being a mom. On Feb. 10, 1973, Barb married John Dean VanPelt at North Platte. They made their home in Paxton and raised four girls, Tina, Gina and twins Raelyn and Cortney. Barb enjoyed cooking and could make the best meals from her head even though she had many cookbooks. When the kids were younger, she enjoyed watching them play sports. Her hobbies included making ceramics and leather belts, and crocheting. She also liked playing pool and, of course, "Happy Hour" at the local tavern. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Sr. and Ardis Doucet; brothers, Joe Jr., Jack and a baby brother; in-laws, Wilmer and Agnes VanPelt; sister-in-law, Karen (Al) Priester; brother-in-law, Lyle Ecker; nephew, Jeff Ecker; and niece, Shelley Ecker. Barb leaves behind her husband, John of Paxton; daughters, Tina (Lynx) Bettelyoun of Pine Ridge, South Dakota, Gina (Bob) Ferguson of Chadron, Raelyn (Jeff) Daly of Arthu, and Cortney VanPelt of Paxton; brother, Doug (Rosetta) Doucet of North Platte; sister, Charlene (Mick) McFadden of Paxton; sisters-in-law, Pat Doucet of North Platte and Marguerite Doucet of Colorado Springs, Colorado; special cousin, Jerry Rhein of San Antonio; 16 grandkids; three great-grandkids; and other family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Paxton American Legion for medical supplies . Online condolences may shared at odeanchapel.com. A private family graveside service will be at the Paxton Cemetery. A memorial service will be at a later date when we can all safely gather together. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
