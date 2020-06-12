Greg Vapenik, 62, a husband, father and farmer in rural Hayes County, was called to his home in heaven on June 7, 2020. Greg was born Dec. 9, 1957, to Leslie and Alice (Kaiser) Vapenik. He was raised alongside his older brother, Daniel, on a farm in northwest Hayes County. He attended a one-room schoolhouse three miles from his home through the sixth grade. During his final year of classes, there were a total of five students: Greg and a family of four brothers. That May was the end of an era, as the school district was closed. Greg then attended Hayes Center High School and graduated as the valedictorian of the class of 1976. Against the advice of his teachers, Greg chose to be a farmer because he liked to watch things grow, and looking ahead, he thought it would be a good place to bring his bride and raise his family. Early in life, he tagged along and later was able to help on the farm. Eventually, working side by side with his dad, Grandpa Jim and Uncle Dutch, he learned "the Vapenik way" as they worked on the farm: You work hard, you are honest, you pay your bills, you don't cheat your neighbors and you scoop up the piles of grain you mistakenly dump on the ground during harvest. Greg spent 40-plus years with his high school sweetheart, Peg McMichael from Wallace, whom he married on July 28, 1979. Their lives were richly blessed by one son, Jeff. Spending time with Jeff was very important to Greg. Whether they were hunting, fishing, watching NFL or working hard on the farm, Greg was constantly trying to build into Jeff's life. A friendship and bond formed that was very special. After Jeff grew up and spent years being an electrical contractor, Jeff's heart would pull him back to his farm heritage. Greg always said that there was no higher honor a son can give a father than to follow behind him in his profession. Greg desperately wanted to help get the corn planted. With stubborn determination, he was with Jeff and Peg in the fields this May. A true farmer to the end, he did not want to mess up a planting or harvest season, so he lasted until Sunday afternoon, June 7, before he died in the arms of Peg and Jeff at his home on the farm. They will miss him immensely but will take great comfort knowing he is in the presence of his God and Savior, the One who loves Greg more than they can comprehend. Greg was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dan Vapenik. Because of the times we live in, there will be no public gathering. Family and friends are encouraged to share cards with memories to Peg and Jeff at their Elsie address or mail to Bullock-Long Funeral Home to be forwarded. Memorials are suggested to KJLT Christian Radio Station. A private graveside service was Wednesday, June 10, at Morning View Cemetery in Wallace, with John Long leading a celebration of Greg's new life in heaven. Bullock-Long Funeral Home of Grant was in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.