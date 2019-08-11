Velma J. Carlson, 87, of North Platte, passed away Aug. 8, 2019.
She was born March 20, 1932, to Charles and Viola (Cooper) Cheever at Gothenburg.
She attended schools at North Platte.
She acquired her pilots license and loved to fly her Cessna. She was a member of P.A.L., R.S.V.P., T.O.P.S. and loved to read, quilt and her fur pets.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; one sister; a granddaughter, April Dawn (Knobble) Bliech and a son-in-law, Daniel Edwards.
She is survived by her three children, Christina (Shawn) Wikle, Kenneth (Linda) Dancer and Diana Edwards; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three sisters; and two brothers.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Private family visitation only. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
