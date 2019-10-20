Velma Lou Eastman, 90, passed away Oct. 18, 2019, in Lincoln.
Velma Lou was born Aug. 3, 1929, in Orleans to Elmer and Mildred Watkins. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Velma Lou married Robert Eastman in 1952 in Omaha. They had seven children: Diane, Alan, John, Jeff, Rich, Dan and Joe. In addition to raising a large family, she was involved in her church and volunteered for numerous organizations, including writing the Sand Dollar hospice newsletter for CHI HealthConnect at Home over many years. She was a resident of Yankee Hill Village (Clark Jeary) in Lincoln for the past 10 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Diane (Steve) of Lincoln; sons and daughters-in-law, Alan Eastman of Waunakee, Wisconsin, John (Jenny) of Kinsley, Kansas, Jeff of North Platte, Rich (Ronda) of Kearney, Dan (Lori) of Papillion, and Joe (Rosie) of Omaha; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be shared at bmlfh.com.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Viewing and visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., Lincoln, which is in charge of arrangements.
