Velma P. Wright, 90, of North Platte, passed away Aug. 27, 2019, at Linden Court.
Velma was born Dec. 24, 1928, in Moorefield to Ernest and Gladys (Johnson) Peters.
Velma attended school at Curtis, then called the University of Nebraska School of Agriculture, graduating in 1946. The day after graduation her mother told her, “Pack your bags and get on the bus to North Platte before all the jobs are taken.”
She worked at the Shady Inn, where she met her loving husband, Fred E. Wright. They were united in marriage on Jan. 21, 1949 at the First United Methodist Church, North Platte. She then worked as a telephone operator for many years.
The couple was blessed with five children. Velma was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, forming a close-knit family that could always be found together on special occasions and, more recently, “Monday Night Dinners.” Her grandkids will always remember her famous fruit cups, malts and grilled cheese sandwiches.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; siblings; three grandchildren, James Holz, Joseph Holz and Korey Huebner; one great grandchild, Korbin Hohman; a daughter-in-law, Cornell Wright; and a son-in-law, Gene Huebner.
She is survived by her two sons, Dan (Linda Mueller) and Doug (Kay) Wright, all of North Platte; three daughters, Diane Huebner of Hershey, Denise (Duane) Skiles of North Platte and Deb (Jim) Holz of Paxton; 17 grandchildren, Tad Wright, Jennifer (Justin) Thomas, Greg (Angelina) Wright, Lyndee (Chris) Haertel, Jake Huebner, Megan (Kolby) Van Newkirk, Kellen (Adam) Hohman, Matt (Jessica) Skiles, Bret Skiles, Abby (Chris) Martinez, Eric (fiancee Lauren) Skiles, Kaitlyn (Alex) Arthur, Brandi (Shawn) Jording, Erin Wright, Madison (Dave) Diener, Carli Holz and Emma Holz; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Robert Deardoff officiating. Cremation was chosen. Inurnment will be at the North Platte Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
