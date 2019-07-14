Vina Marie “Rusti” Shaw, 83, of North Platte, passed from this life to her heavenly home on July 8, 2019, while at Great Plains Health.
Vina was born on Dec. 14, 1935, to Sam and Leora Beavers in Elm Creek. After her parents divorced, Samuel Hasbrouck became her loving father and grandfather to the entire family.
Vina spent most of her life in Big Springs. She married Harry “Chub” Shaw and they raised three sons, Randy, Michael and Cody, and a daughter, Cindy, in Big Springs. After Chub’s death in 1978, Vina worked in a couple different places, and then settled in North Platte to be close to her mother and sister Connie Neal. She worked at the Tomahawk Truck Stop, Lincoln Juvenile Center and provided senior care to several special people.
She loved to putter with her plants, paint “treasure” furniture, make afghans for family and friends and play cards, bingo, Bunco and Scrabble with one and all. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren could always count on a fun and hilarious game with her. Vina also took several wonderful trips with her sister and sisters-in-law to Europe, Alaska and the Bridges of Madison County.
Since June 19, 1988, AA played a crucial part of Vina’s life. She was a tough but loving sponsor who spent many untold hours mentoring so many people and was a patient listener who could relate and make a difference in hurting lives.
Along with her husband, Chub, Vina was preceded in death by her parents, seven brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by her children, Randy (Connie) Shaw and Michael (Billie) Shaw of Big Springs, Cody (Gaylene) Shaw of Paxton and Cindy (Jay) Dixon of West Richland, Washington; daughter-in-law, Diana Shaw of Gering; half-sister, Lucille Hobbs of Milton Freewater, Oregon; stepsister, Victoria Lucido of Walnut Creek, California; sisters-in-law, Polly Laflan and Phyllis Beavers; 10 grandchildren, Justin Shaw, Tyler Shaw, Andrea Shaw, Preston Shaw, Nicholas Shaw, Jordan Shaw, Tanner Shaw, Kyle Shaw, Sicily Wilson and Tess Webster; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Cremation was chosen. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Lunch will be prior to the service at 11:30 a.m. at the V.F.W. in North Platte. A private family service and inurnment will be at a later date at the Big Spring Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed before the service Friday, July 19, at Odean Colonial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.