Virginia Joan Riley, 87, of Windsor, Colorado, died Nov, 19, 2019, in Windsor.
Virginia was born on July 25, 1932, in Arcadia, to Earnest and Charlotte Smith.
On Nov. 18, 1953, she was united in marriage to Jack Riley in Kearney. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include sons, Kim (Jean) of North Platte, Kirk (Kris) of Cozad and Craig (Vicky) of Windsor; eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life was Nov. 22 at the First United Methodist Church, Windsor. Graveside services will be at a later date in Shelton.
Stoddard Funeral Home & Sunset Memorial Gardens in Greeley was in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.