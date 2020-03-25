Viter, Sheila Renea

Sheila Renea Viter, 37, of Tryon passed away March 23, 2020, as the result of a motor vehicle accident. Shelia was born on Sept. 21, 1982, in Gothenburg to Vickie Miller. She was a 2000 Brady High School graduate. Sheila worked at McDonalds while in high school and later worked at Wal-Mart. In 2005, she was hired by the Union Pacific Railroad as a switchman/conductor. Sheila enjoyed horseback riding, camping, spending time with her children and collecting John Wayne memorabilia. She will be remembered as having a will to get things done and a great friend to all. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Opp and Irene Viter and Wayne and Grace Miller. Survivors include her parents, Doye and Vickie Miller of Tryon; children, Tabitha, Stephanie and Lance, all of Tryon; sisters, Candy Hemmingway of Grand Island, Tammy (Jeremy) Harris of Tryon, Mandy Miller of Omaha, Marci (Curtis) Dyer of Germany and Cherry (Jed) Bassett of North Platte; brother, Morgan (Natasha) Miller; and 18 nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested for her children at the Union Pacific Employees Credit Union in care of Vickie Miller. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
