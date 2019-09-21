Vodis Dahlke, 93, formerly of Grand Island, died Sept. 14, 2019, at Sumner Place in Lincoln.
Vodis was born at Delta, Utah, Feb. 1, 1926, to Joseph and Bessie Fidel. She grew up in Delta and graduated from Delta High School. Then she attended Southern Utah College and graduated from University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
On June 7, 1948, Vodis married Calvin Dahlke in Lincoln. She taught home economics in Curtis and Elsie. The couple moved to Alda in 1966. Vodis worked at Sears, and then 14 years at Miller and Paine in Grand Island.
Vodis was an active member of Alda Methodist Church, VFW Auxiliary, Parents of Deaf Children, YMCA and volunteered many hours at the Stuhr Museum. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking and reading.
She was preceded in death by parents, two sisters, and one brother.
Survivors include her husband, Calvin of 71 years; sons, Dennis Lon (Lin) of Arlington, Washington, and Ron (Deb) of Lincoln; daughters, Dara (Jerry) Gemar of Omaha and Julie Dahlke of Lincoln; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; and many other family members.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Apfel Funeral Home, Grand Island, with Pastor Trudy Hanke officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 until service time on Friday, Oct. 4. Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
