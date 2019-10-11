Wanda L. Koch, 85, of Cozad, passed away Oct. 8, 2019, at Emerald Care Nursing Home, Cozad.
Wanda was born Aug. 25, 1933, on a farm northeast of Eustis to Walter and Thelma (Kiesel) Hess. In early infancy, she was baptized in the name of the Triune God in the Evangelican Church in Eustis. She attended grade school in a rural school south of Eustis and graduated from Eustis high school with the class of 1951. After graduation, Wanda worked at a grocery store in North Platte.
She returned to Eustis and on Jan. 1, 1953, was united in marriage to Rodney L. Koch at St. John Lutheran Church in Eustis. She later joined the Lutheran Church and remained faithful to it throughout her lifetime. The young couple made their home in Kearney, where Rodney was attending Kearney State Teacher’s College. After Rodney graduated from college in 1954, Wanda and Rodney moved to Arapahoe, where Rodney began his teaching career. During their marriage, they were blessed with four sons, Randall, Ronald, Russell and Robbie. Besides being a loving mother, Wanda was busy doing her favorite things including cooking, gardening, entertaining and traveling. In 1961, Wanda and Rodney moved to Holbrook, where Rodney began his career as a superintendent. In 1963, they returned to Arapahoe and in 1968 moved to Cozad, where they remained until the present time.
In her later years, Wanda basked in role of grandma to her 11 grandchildren and spent many hours caring for those that lived nearby. Wanda continued to enjoy her time serving the church, spending time with her family at the family cabin at Plum Creek and spending time with friends.
Wanda is preceded in death by her parents; son, Randall; and younger brother, Wayne Hess.
She leaves behind her husband of 66 years, Rodney; her sons, Ronald (Carol) Koch and their children Derek (April Leal) and Logan, Russell (Quenna) Koch and their children Ian (Meredith Williams) Savannah and Mariah (Jeremy) Goodrich and their daughter Thea Rae, and Robbie (Karen) Koch and their children Curtis (Jessica), Jaeden and Rebecca; grandchildren, Jeremy (Bailey) Koch and their children Hudson and Asher, Jennifer (Jim) Louthan and Jacqui (Austin) Hendrickson. Wanda was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the American Lutheran Church with Pastor Steve Berke officiating. Burial will be at Eustis East Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Berryman Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.