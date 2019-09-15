Wayne Kemper, 85, of North Platte, passed away Sept. 13, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village.
He was born May 11, 1934, to Curtis and Thelma (Hite) Kemper at North Platte. He graduated from North Platte High School with the class of ’52.
Wayne served in the United States Army from October 1953 until his honorable discharge in October 1956. On Dec. 2, 1956, he was united in marriage to Laura Mae Peterson. They lived in Denver, where Wayne was employed at Sundstrand Aviation until 1961, before returning to farm and ranch southeast of North Platte.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
He is survived by his son, Michael Kemper; brother, Stanley Kemper; niece, Marilyn (Jerry) Jackman; and a nephew, Rodney (Connie) Kemper.
Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at the Miriam Cemetery. Visitation with the family receiving friends will be from 6 to 8 pm Tuesday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
