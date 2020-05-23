Patricia Diane Welch Patricia Diane Welch, 73, of Alliance, passed away on May 18, 2020, at Gering. She was born on March 17, 1947, at Lexington, to Clair and Helen (Callan) Arent. She grew up in Stockville and Moorefield, and graduated from Farnam High School in 1965. Patricia was united in marriage to Donald R. Welch on April 19, 1969, in Curtis. To this union, five children were born. The couple lived in Moorefield and then moved to Gothenburg. In 1979, they moved to Alliance where they made their home. Patricia enjoyed puzzles and was an avid math problem solver. Her first love was her husband, Donald. She also loved her dogs and especially her grandchildren. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents, Clair and Helen Arent; and her in-laws, Robert and Mildred Welch. Survivors include five children, Robert (Lynne) Welch, Steven (Pamela) Welch, Randall (Angela) Welch, Jordan (Amanda) Welch, and Jana (Geoffrey) Chase; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date and online condolences can be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Vidya Sagar officiating. A book signing with a viewing will be from 12-7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. A Rosary is scheduled at 7 p.m. following visitation. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
