Melvin F. Werkmeister, 92 Melvin F Werkmeister, 92, of Maywood, passed away Feb. 16, 2020, in McCook. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Maywood Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Maywood Community Center. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com.
Service information
Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Blase-Wetzel-Strauser Memorial Chapel
317 Center Avenue
Curtis, NE 69025
317 Center Avenue
Curtis, NE 69025
Guaranteed delivery before Melvin's Visitation begins.
Feb 21
Graveside Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Maywood Cemetery
110 S Commercial
Maywood, NE 69038
110 S Commercial
Maywood, NE 69038
Guaranteed delivery before Melvin's Graveside Service begins.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.