Melvin F. Werkmeister, 92 Melvin F Werkmeister, 92, of Maywood, passed away Feb. 16, 2020, in McCook. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Maywood Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Maywood Community Center. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com.

Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Blase-Wetzel-Strauser Memorial Chapel
317 Center Avenue
Curtis, NE 69025
Feb 21
Graveside Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
11:00AM
Maywood Cemetery
110 S Commercial
Maywood, NE 69038
