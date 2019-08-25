Wes Grady, 78, of North Platte, passed away Aug. 23, 2019, at Great Plains Health under hospice care.
Wes was born in Gothenburg on May 8, 1941, to Lloyd William and Fern Frances (Moore) Grady. He grew up in Gothenburg and graduated from high school in 1959, then moved to Lincoln to attend the University of Nebraska.
After graduating from college in 1963, Wes moved to North Platte and began his long career in real estate. He worked a few years before joining Gib Larsen in starting Grady-Larsen Realty in 1967, the business eventually became Gateway Realty. Wes sold Gateway Realty in 2012 but maintained his real estate license after that.
On Feb. 2, 1963, Wes was united in marriage to JoAnne Willson at the First United Methodist Church in North Platte. They lived in several homes in North Platte, some of which Wes built, and raised three sons.
Wes was active in the North Platte community, serving on the hospital board, Ambassadors, Rotary and Optimist Club. He also helped with the Boy Scouts and was a member of First United Methodist Church and B.P.O. Elks No. 985. In his free time, Wes enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at the lake.
Wes was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Fern.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnne of North Platte; sons, Mitchell Grady of Denver, Ted (Terez) Grady of Gig Harbor, Washington, and Rick (Eryn) Grady of New Albany, Ohio; grandchildren, Ryan, Jonathan and Sarah Grady and Ryder and Lincoln Grady; brother, Gilbert Grady of Lincoln; as well as other family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the North Platte Rotary Club or First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Delp officiating. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, and Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
