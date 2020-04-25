BryLee Madelyn Marie Wheeler BryLee Madelyn Marie Wheeler, left this world before we got to know her. She was welcomed into Heaven and became an angel on April 23, 2020, when she was delivered at Great Plains Health in North Platte. BryLee will forever be in the hearts of her parents and family. She is greatly loved and will be missed by her mother, Cindy Eggum, and father, Nathen Wheeler, both of North Platte; sister, BreLynn Eggum; brothers, Bryan Watson and Kadyn Romine; grandparents, David and Deniese Gaedeke of Harvard, and Rod and Cindy Wheeler of North Platte; aunts and uncles, Tasha (Kenny) Delso and Matthew Wheeler (Samantha Marquez), all of North Platte, Maranda (Randy) McIntosh of St. Paul, Amanda Gaedeke, Jennifer Gaedeke and Robert (Tasha) Gaedeke, all of Hastings, Elizabeth Harvey, of Huntington, West Virginia, Jon (Jessica) Romine of Grand Island and Shelby Romine of Harvard; and other family. BryLee is joined in Heaven by her brother, Kamdyn Wheeler. Cremation was chosen and a service will be held later when it is safe for us to gather. BryLee's memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
