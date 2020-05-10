White, Cheryl Lynn

Cheryl Lynn White, 59, of North Platte, passed away May 4, 2020, at her home. Cheryl was born on July 20, 1960, in North Platte to Hershel White and Carolyn Welch. She grew up and attended schools in North Platte, graduating in 1978. She was employed at B & D Office Supply, then transitioning into Senior Home Health Care. Cheryl loved camping, tanning and swimming. She was highly involved in PAWS-itive Partners as she was an avid dog lover, especially her golden retriever, Zoey. She was also an avid Husker fan. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, David White. Survivors include siblings, Angie (Derek Peavey) Welch of Golden, Colorado, and Michael (Rachel) Welch of North Platte; niece, Breanna; nephew, Lathan; cousin, Theresa Freeburg; numerous other family members; and many friends. Memorials are suggested to PAWS-tive Partners and online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen. Private family services will be at a later date with inurnment at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.