Jill Haugland White Jill Haugland White, 57, of Sutherland, died June 30, 2020, at her home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, at Grace Lutheran Church in Sutherland with burial to follow at Riverview Cemetery, south of Sutherland. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m., with family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, July 5, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

