Lorraine Delores White Lorraine Delores White, 94, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020, in Denver, Colorado. Lorraine was born Nov. 21, 1925, and spent her youth on the family farm in LaSalle, Colorado, one of five children to Henry and Rose Moser. After her father's passing, she and her mother moved to LaSalle where she attended Greeley College High School before graduating from the University of Northern Colorado with a bachelor's degree in home economics. Lorraine paid for her college by working summers in Grand Lake and Estes Park, Colorado, as a waitress as well as a night shift telephone operator for Bell Telephone Company. Her first teaching job out of college brought her to Sutherland, where she taught high school home economics from 1948-1952. Additionally, she sponsored the Pep Club, taught physical education and was a class sponsor. During this time, she met Kenneth W. White, and they were married on October 15, 1950. After a honeymoon in Mexico City, they returned to help manage the family farm. They continued their farm and marriage partnership for the next 55 years. After Kenneth's passing in 2006, Lorraine continued to live on and manage the farm until she was 91. Even at that age she walked the pasture fences to inspect them for needed repairs and was passionate about pulling thistles as she went. Lorraine returned to teaching high school home economics in Hershey from 1964 to 1991. During this time, she served as a class sponsor every year until her retirement and often recalled many fond memories of students and events. Upon retirement, she and Kenneth enjoyed many wonderful trips in the United States and several trips abroad. Lorraine was a member of the Sutherland Presbyterian Church for 70 years as well as a Sunday school teacher, elder and deacon. She was an accomplished seamstress, fantastic cook and baker, a certified Master Gardener, Lincoln County Fair judge and member of P.E.O. She and Kenneth were members of the same bridge club for 50 years and enjoyed lifelong friendships with so many in their surrounding community. Lorraine is survived by her son, Jim, and daughter Susan; daughter-in-law, Roxanne; and two granddaughters, Eva and Atlee. Memorial services are pending and will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, her family is requesting donations be made to either the Sutherland Presbyterian Church, Sutherland Fire Department or Sutherland American Legion.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.