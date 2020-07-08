Wilkinson, Frances Jean Kain

Frances Jean Kain Wilkinson, 73, of Scottsbluff, died July 5, 2020, at Regional West Medical Center. She was born Aug. 19, 1946, in North Platte to Aaron Kain and Lois Hendrickson. She received her early education from Wallace elementary school, graduated from Wallace High School and studied interior design and teaching at the University of Nebraska/Chadron State College. She married Jim D. Wilkinson on June 3, 1968, in Wallace and they made their home in Morrill and Scottsbluff. She worked at Region I Office of Human Development for 31 years, putting her heart and soul into advocating for adults with special needs, while raising a family. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines and Windsong Chorus. She also enjoyed camping, traveling and hanging out with friends and her sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Lois Kain; in-laws, Jim and Jessie Wilkinson; and brother-in-law, John Monson. Survivors include her husband, Jim D. Wilkinson; sons, Jason and Jarod Wilkinson; daughter-in-law, Julie Wilkinson; grandchildren, Jessica, Justine and Jake Wilkinson, and Martha and Molly Wilkinson; sisters, Patrica (Robert) Knaub and Linda Monson. Memorials are suggested to Festival of Hope. Online condolences may be shared at dugankramer.com. uneral services will be at 10:30 a.m. MT Monday, July 13, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Mitchell, with Father Michael McDonald officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. CT Tuesday, July 14, at Morning View Cemetery in Wallace. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Rosary following at 6 p.m. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
