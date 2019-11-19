William “Bill” LeRoy Freeman was born June 6, 1935 to Everett and Dorothy (Little) Freeman at Ft. Collins, Colorado. He went to his heavenly home Nov. 17, 2019.
Bill attended school in North Platte and at Briercrest Bible College in Caronport, Saskatchewan, Canada. On June 7, 1959, he was united in marriage to Theora Hamer at the Horace Baptist Church. Bill and Theora settled in their new home in Maxwell in 1969. He worked as a pipefitter for the Union Pacific Railroad for 30 years. He enjoyed woodworking and photography. At the age of 8, Bill accepted Christ as his savior.
He was a member of Maxwell Baptist Church, where he served in several offices. He ran the sound system for years and helped his wife in the church nursery.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Ted and Cora Hamer; and a nephew, Jerry Sneed.
Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years, Theora of Maxwell; sister, Barbara (Tom) Fisher of Hershey; brother, Don (Donna) Freeman of Prairieville, Kentucky; nephew and nieces, Mike (Sheila) Sneed of North Platte, Melanie (Eric) Reams of Florida, Ann Marie (Sam) Edelen of Kentucky and Bill (Judy) Hamer of Scotia; special friends, Dean and Donna Kittle, Pam, Rhonda, Doug and families including special granddaughters, Grace and Janie Sommers.
Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Memorials are suggested to Maxwell First Baptist Church for missionaries.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Maxwell First Baptist Church with Pastors Bob Allan and Tim Lyzenga officiating. Burial will be at Plainview Cemetery near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
