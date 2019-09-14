William C. Fulcher, 77, of Sutherland, passed away Sept. 8, 2019, at the Sutherland Care Center.
He was born Dec. 17, 1941, in Dalton to Henry and Wilma (Means) Fulcher. His parents and their families lived near Broadwater. Bill and his sister, Signa, attended elementary and secondary public schools at Broadwater. He enjoyed Scouting, the Order of DeMolay, church activities, hunting and fishing. Their grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins were very important in their lives. Bill and Signa enjoyed many memorable family gatherings. Signa married Bill Nott and they lived in Castro Valley, California.
Bill attended Chadron State College, earning a Bachelor’s of Science in education, with an endorsement in teaching science in 1963. He completed his master’s degree with an endorsement in guidance and counseling in 1968. Bill was involved in many groups, fraternities and activities while in college. His first teaching position in 1963 was at Valley, where he taught biology, physics, chemistry and general science for three years.
Bill began teaching in Sutherland in the fall of 1966 as a high school science teacher. He stayed in the home of Mildred Jones for 14 years and she became a second mother to him. After her death in 1979, Bill moved to the guest house of Marvin and Betty Beatty, where he lived for 28 years as part of the Beatty family.
The years that Bill spent teaching in Sutherland were very rewarding and he grew to love and respect the people in this area. Bill enjoyed many personal friendships and treasured memories of the many students and faculty with whom he worked. College visits, attending Cornhusker games, organizing high school ski trips, assisting with proms and dances, youth fellowship, senior sneak trips and graduations, helping students search for scholarships, and attending brandings in the area were very important to him. Bill was involved with Presbyterian church session, trustees, deacons and Parish Council; Sutherland City Council; Masonic Lodge; Elks Lodge; assisting youth committees for scholarships and youth of the month programs; Miss Nebraska Scholarship Pageant; Sutherland Hospital Board and Chamber of Commerce; Lincoln County and Nebraska Republican Party; National Education Association-Government Relations Committee for Lobbying and Political Action and as Advisory Board team member for State Legislator; Mid-Plains Community College; University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and Chadron State College Alumni Association.
Bill retired from Sutherland Public Schools in 2004 but continued to be a substitute teacher and volunteered at church, senior center and the hospital board. Bill enjoyed traveling and either went back to college or traveled every summer. His travels allowed him to visit all 50 states and 26 foreign countries.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Marvin Beatty; and Bob Jones.
Survivors include sister, Signa (Bill) Nott of Castro Valley, California; and Ken and Marge Beatty and family of Sutherland.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Sutherland High School, with the Rev. Scott Mustion officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
