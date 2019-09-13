William Dennis Boe, 64, died Sept. 8, 2019, at his home in North Platte.
He was born Feb. 28, 1955, to Paul and JoAnn (Cline) Boe in Las Vegas, New Mexico.
He was known for his infectious smile, quirkiness, bold personality and unforgettable laugh. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and friends, listening to music, telling jokes, barbecues and an ice cold beer. He could often be found stoking the fire as this was his favorite of the elements.
He exuded such great wisdom and profound love that you felt it when he entered the room.
He was preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life, Jacqueline Boe; son, Dennis Boe; and grandson, Isaiah Casilas.
Dennis is survived by sons, Brent (Lori Luft) Boe and Joshua (Savannah) Boe; daughters, Drescena Boe, Sophia Boe and Jazmine Boe; grandchildren, Taylor, Brentlyn, Devynn, Isaicc, Kirstynn, Leigha, Ohner, Avanna, Chantz, Jhett, William and Gracei; special friends Shannon, Rachelle, Candice, Richard, Ham, Rhonda, and many others; and his four-legged friends, Dahmer and Baby.
A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. The register book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
