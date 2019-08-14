William Richard “Bill” Ambler passed away Aug. 12, 2019, at his home in Cozad at the age of 64.
Bill was born June 3, 1955, in North Platte to Russell and Adah (Philpot) Ambler. He was one of three children.
Bill entered the U.S. Navy in 1972 and served for five years. Following his discharge, Bill made his home in Cozad. He worked in construction for many years. Bill enjoyed tinkering with his various vehicles and was an avid Nebraska football fan.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Russell; nephew, Austin; and both sets of grandparents.
He is survived by his mother, Adah Ambler of Cozad; sisters, Geri Ambler of McCook and Patti Smith of Cozad; brother, Mervin Philpot of North Platte; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to Cozad Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.
A memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Berryman Funeral Home Chapel with Harvey Pierce officiating. Private family graveside service with military honors will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. There will be no book signing.
Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.