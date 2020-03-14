Wilson, Dale L.

Dale L. Wilson, 81, passed away March 4, 2020, at Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Dale was born in Oshkosh on Dec. 15, 1938, to Charlie and Edith Wilson. His parents moved the Wilson family to North Platte in the early 1940s. Dale attended Platte Valley School and graduated from North Platte High School in 1957. Dale married Lois Johnson in 1956. They had four children and divorced in 1968. In addition to farming, Dale worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 42 years. Dale married Linda Premer in 1989 and in 2000 he retired and moved to Denver. Dale and Linda had a wonderful life together and enjoyed many exciting adventures, including travels to Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, England, Hawaii and a road trip to Alaska. Dale enjoyed working in his woodshop building furniture and many other useful and fun projects. He loved and was loved deeply. His fun-loving nature will be missed by everyone who knew him. He had the gift of gab that turned strangers into instant friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold Wilson and his wife, Patty; and brother-in-law, Morton Rundback. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Linda Wilson of Lakewood, Colorado; aunt, Alice Armbruster; sisters, Charlotte Rundback and Barbara (Glenn) Leth; sister-in-law Lori (Steve) McColm; five children, GayLynn Brown, Denise (Rusty) Gift, James Wilson, Mary Kay (Douglas Lee) Wilson, and Katherine (Roland) Moore; grandchildren, Travis and Clarence Brown, Crystal (Jared) Law, Sara (Eric) Clark, Leslie (Adam) Pillmore, Caleb and Callee Gift, Dervin, Jennifer, Shawn and Christina Taylor, Megan and Gracie Claire Moore; numerous great-grandchilden; nieces, nephews, cousins and a multitude of friends. Per Dale's wishes, no funeral service will be held. A celebration of Dale's life will be held at a later date.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.