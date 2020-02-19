Wilson, Gerald

Gerald D. Wilson, 91, of Palmyra, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in his home on Feb. 17, 2020, with family by his side. He was born July 30, 1928 in Kearney, Nebraska to the late Col. Denver W. and Grace (Hirsch) Wilson. Jerry graduated from North Platte High School and joined the Army at age 17. He served in Korea where he learned to love hot, black coffee. He returned home and attended American University in Washington D.C. on the GI Bill. He became an elementary school teacher and spent the majority of his career teaching either fourth or fifth grade at Annville Cleona Elementary School in Annville, Pennsylvania where he retired in 1992. While he was a teacher, he served as the county president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He also helped develop and ran the Lebanon County Bike-a-thon. This successful fundraiser ran for many years and benefitted people with disabilities in Lebanon County. Jerry was a faithful Christian who volunteered his time and loved sports. Most importantly he was a beloved husband, father, pappy, brother and friend. He is preceded in death by his brother, Col. Jack D. Wilson. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carol (nee Morehouse); his children, Denver H. (Patti Anne Cooke) Wilson of Palmyra and Rena (Randy C.) Wilson-Fox of Hershey; grandchildren, Megann R. Wilson, Denver W. Wilson, Alanna Grace Fox, Chani L. Wilson, Sean P. Wilson and Ethan N. Fox; great-granddaughter, Brianna R. Wilson; siblings, Glenda Wilson Kirker of Loveland, Colorado, and James H. Wilson, Ph.D. of San Clemente, California. Memories and condolences may be shared at finkenbinderfamily.com. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Palm Lutheran Church, 11 W. Cherry St., Palmyra, Pennsylvania. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.